Mishawaka police are asking for help finding a white Volkswagen Jetta that was stolen early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at Main Street and Mishawaka Avenue.

The 2012 Jetta has Indiana license plate ANS790 and a Dallas Cowboys hat sticker in the back window.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1684 ext. 3255 or send them a private Facebook message.