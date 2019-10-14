Visitation, funeral arrangements announced for ISP trooper killed in crash

Funeral and visitation arrangements have been announced for an Indiana State Police trooper who died in a crash over the weekend.

Trooper Peter Stephan was going to help another trooper late Friday night when his car left the road and struck a utility pole in Tippecanoe County.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, Kokomo. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the same church.

Both the funeral and visitation are open to the public.

Stephan will be buried immediately after the funeral service at the Russiaville Cemetery, 3801 S. 775 W, Russiaville.

