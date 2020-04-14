Virus prompts Indiana Democrats to online state convention

The Indiana Democratic Party is calling off its in-person state convention that was set for June 13 because of the coronavirus outbreak and will have delegates cast votes by mail for its contested attorney general nomination.

The Democratic decision announced Tuesday comes after state Republican and Democratic party leaders agreed last month with GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb to delay Indiana’s primary election until June 2.

Democrats will hold an online state convention on June 13.

State Sen. Karen Tallian of Ogden Dunes and former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel are seeking the Democratic nomination for attorney general.

4/14/2020 10:02:19 AM (GMT -4:00)

