Virginia Beach shooting victims ‘leave a void that we will never be able to fill'

The 12 victims of the Virginia Beach municipal building shooting were identified on Saturday morning.

Officials said all but one of the victims were city employees. (Source: WWBT/CNN)

City Manager Dave Hansen said during a press conference that the victims will be remembered by what they meant to their families, co-workers and community.

“They leave a void that we will never be able to fill,” Hansen said.

A list of the victims is below.

Laquita C. Brown

Brown was a resident of Chesapeake and worked as a right-of-way agent for four-and-a-half years for Virginia Beach’s public works department.

Tara Welch Gallagher

Gallagher was a resident of Virginia Beach and worked as an engineer the last six years for the city’s public works department.

Mary Louise Gayle

Gayle was a resident Virginia Beach and a right-of-way agent who worked 24 years for the city’s public works department.

Alexander Mikhail Gusev

Gusev was a resident of Virginia Beach and a right-of-way agent who worked nine years for the public works department.

Katherine A. Nixon

Nixon was a resident of Virginia Beach and worked as an engineer for 10 years for the city’s public utilities department.

Richard H. Nettleton

Nettleton was a resident of Norfolk who worked as an engineer for 28 years for Virginia Beach’s public utilities department. Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen said that he’d served in the United States military with Nettleton in Germany.

Christopher Kelly Rapp

Rapp was a resident of Powhatan and worked as an engineer for 11 months in Virginia Beach’s public works department.

Ryan Keith Cox

Cox was a resident of Virginia Beach who worked as an account clerk for 12-and-a-half years in the public utilities department.

Joshua A. Hardy

Hardy was a resident of Virginia Beach and an engineering technician who worked four-and-a-half years in the public utilities department.

Michelle “Missy” Langer

Langer was a resident of Virginia Beach and an administrative assistant who worked for 12 years in the public utilities department.

Robert “Bobby” Williams

Williams was a resident of Chesapeake and a special projects coordinator who worked 41 years in the city’s public utilities department.

Herbert “Bert” Snelling

Snelling was a contractor who was trying to fill a permit when he was killed.

