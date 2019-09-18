Vintage boutique inspired by 'Downton Abbey'

You-Nique Bou-Tique, a vintage-inspired shop for women, is showing off "Downton Abbey"-inspired looks ahead of the movie release on Friday.

The popular TV Show is releasing a film that continues where the final episode left off, and there's already buzz for a sequel.

Business owner and fashionista Julie Berry owns You-Nique Bou-Tique and can't wait for the movie release.

"All of us have our tickets already, and we're dressing in our You-Bou fashions," Berry said.

Berry's shop incorporates unique fashions that you can see on the show, including their famous pantaloons and bloomers.

"[Our style] is very romantic, flowy, but modest," Berry said. "... The movie release is the 20th of September. We are just so excited because this movie, this series, has been such an inspiration for me as a fashion buyer. I love the Victorian style, and it's like eye candy."

Prices start around $39.99 and sizes range from small to 3X.

To learn more about You-nique Bou-tique, check out their Facebook page.

