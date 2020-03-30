Villing & Company make P.S.A.'s to rally Michiana against COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way businesses are running. Distilleries are making hand sanitizer and car manufacturers are making ventilators.

16 News Now learned how Villing & Company is adjusting their business to help spread a motivating message.

"If we can come out of this with everybody pulling together, knowing we're all in this together and feeling good that we did show that kind of resilience-that kind of Michiana strong if you will," said Villing & Company President Thom Villing.

Villing and company has an important message for people in Michiana as we continue to hunker down throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Villing's new P.S.A. aims to acknowledge the fear of these uncertain times to shift focus to making it through the pandemic.

"Look at it from a reality standpoint. Fear is out there but we will bounce back. We've done this before. America is built on resilience, on perseverance and on strength," said Villing & Company C.E.O. Jay Mattern.

The P.S.A.'s are also a reference to a similar message from another time of uncertainty in Michiana.

"When Studebaker closed, Burkhart ran a wonderful campaign reminding people that there was more to the community than Studebaker, and that's the feeling we want to give to the community because we will get through this," Villing said.

Rallying Michiana to keep fighting strong against COVID 19.

Villing and company says you'll see the P.S.A.'s on-air, on the web, and in the newspaper. It will be hard to miss.