Villa Macri adjusts to reopening

It's been a few weeks since Indiana restaurants reopened their dining rooms.

16 Morning News Now checked in with Villa Macri to see how they have adjusted to reopening.

The restaurant has plenty of hand sanitizer available throughout, and workers are required to wear masks.

They continue to offer catering and a full menu, and will soon celebrate their 40th anniversary.

"They've been coming, they've been spending a lot of time out on the patio," said owner Jerry Macri. "Which we're very happy and getting some of their old favorites."

Live music at Villa Macri starts back up next week and the bar reopens on Sunday.

"We're fortunate because we can seat a lot, so 50 percent for us might be full capacity for a lot of other restaurants and we need that 50," Macri said. "And pretty soon it's going to be 75, which we'll be very happy."

