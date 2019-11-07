Vigil scheduled to remember South Bend victim of fatal stabbing

A vigil for a South Bend man killed in a stabbing in late September is scheduled to be held Thursday night.

Forty-year-old Jason Lee Collins and 50-year-old Diane Schubert are both facing charges in the death of 27-year-old Trey Martinez.

Collins is charged with reckless homicide, while Schubert is accused of destroying evidence with intent to hinder the investigation.

Police were called to the area of Marine Street and Indiana Avenue on Sept. 29. When they arrived, they found Martinez dead.

Court documents say Collins claimed Martinez tried to choke him, and that's when Collins allegedly stabbed Martinez in the neck.

Thursday night's vigil, hosted by On Site Prayer Ministry begins at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Marine and Haney Avenue.

