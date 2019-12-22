Vigil in South Bend for homeless man that died of hypothermia

People in South Bend are speaking up to find support for homeless people in the community.

The community held a candle light vigil outside the St. Joseph County City building to honor 44-year-old Anthony D. Young who was found dead on the streets days after passing away from hypothermia.

While many said they want to see more action from decision makers in the county city building, one person told us they need to know what it's like to be homeless first.

“You don't ask people with $300 suits how to end homelessness. It's not about something that's made up in textbooks. It can only be solved by real life experiences by people who are on the ground and know what's going on in this community,” said Homeless Activist Clara Ross

The vigil comes just a few days after Young's passing.

