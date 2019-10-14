Vigil held in Michigan to support the Kurds in northern Syria

People in Harbert, Michigan, held a candlelight vigil at Café Gulistan Monday in support of the Kurds in northern Syria who are currently under attack.

Last week, 16 News Now spoke with the owner of the café, Ibrahim Parlak. He said he was raised in a small village in southern Turkey and said Turkey’s invasion on the Kurds is unacceptable.

Those who attended the vigil said what is happening is a crisis, even adding they think we are experiencing a 21st-century genocide.

“How can we let these terrible things happen to them?” said one person in the crowd.

“I’m here to support the Kurds in their long-standing fight for a nation, for an identity and for freedom,” said Richard Hoffman, who attended the vigil.

“It’s about the soul of this country. It’s about the soul of humanity,” said Harold Bragg, who also attended the vigil.

“The United States has the power, the tools, has the means it needs to stop this,” Parlak said.

Parlak, who is Kurdish American, knows what it is like to fight for freedom. He said he came to the U.S. in 1991 and has been fighting ever since.

“And I am still here, and that’s happened because American people have created a circle around me. They show their support any way that’s possible,” Parlak said.

Parlak said just like people have supported him, he wants people to support the Kurds.

“We hope someone in Washington will hear our voice,” he said.

Parlak is urging people to call their elected representatives.

