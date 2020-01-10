Vigil held for South Bend shooting victim

Family and friends came together Friday to pay tribute to a South Bend man who was found dead in an alley Saturday afternoon.

The candlelight vigil took place Friday evening near the same area 20-year-old Deshawn Pfeifer Jr. was found dead. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of Corby Boulevard.

Pfeifer's family described him as someone who was caring, loving and goofy.

"It just has literally ripped the soul out of me for my nephew to die in the same way that his father did. And both of them were such good people, they were loved and loving," the junior Pfeifer's aunt Alandrea Pfeifer said.

There was also a balloon sendoff as well.

"I just can't believe that all of this is happening," grandmother Andrea Nailon said. "It's a bad nightmare for us. For me, it's deja vu. And I don't know the way to come up out of it."

