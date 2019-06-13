Vigil held for 8-year-old boy hit, killed by car in Warsaw

A vigil for 8-year-old Gidieon Cook, of Warsaw, was held on Thursday.

Cook was on his way home from summer school at Harrison Elementary with his two sisters when he was struck and killed by a car.

“When I see his picture now, I see a life that should not have been taken,” said Kelsey Caldwell, Gideon’s aunt.

Cook’s family remembers Gidieon as someone who was always happy, exciting and lighting up the room. Thursday night, they remember the very little boy who made life feel so easy.

“He was a funny little boy, full of life, loved everybody, just always had a smile, never knew a stranger,” said Brittany Underwood, whose kids grew up with Gidieon.

Joni Neal, who used to babysit Gidieon and his two sisters, said the boy was like a son to her.

“Him and my daughter have been friends since they were babies. I babysat him and his sisters,” Neal said.

While Thursday was all about remembering Gideon and the life he lived, his family wants those behind the wheel to remember one thing:

“This problem with the traffic and not paying attention to kids has got to change,” Caldwell said.

“I don’t like this intersection, and something needs to change,” Neal said.

A funeral for Gidieon is scheduled for Saturday.

