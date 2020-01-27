Vigil held at County City Building in South Bend for man found dead under bridge

Happening tonight...friends, family, and activists gathered at the county-city building in south bend to honor the life of Darrell Bradberry, who was found dead under a bridge earlier this on Jan.18th.

16 News Now went to his vigil and learned what people are doing to make sure this never happens again.

These people are standing up to make a change so no more people struggling from homelessness have to die in the cold, like Darrell Bradberry.

“I loved all my life. I'm mad at him--I'd get mad at him, but I would have opened the door if he called me. Call your loved ones. They love you,” said Darrell’s brother Gary Bradberry.

This is the second time in less than two months a vigil is being held to put a spotlight on people dying from the elements.

“I want a 24 hour warming center put in place not just for the homeless but for the vulnerable. We have elderly people out here, heat goes out, things go out for the citizens in the community. It's a community issue at this point. It's a humanity issue,” said Help the Homeless Co-founder Lisa Loww.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller showed his support for finding a solution to stopping these tragedies by speaking at the vigil.

“Everyone deserves to live and also to die in dignity and in this case we didn't make good on that promise and we need to figure out solutions. There is no easy solution unfortunately but it is something that is critical we get right because we can’t have another incident like this,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

Searching for a solution to protect some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

Back on Dec. 19, a homeless man was also found dead under a bridge.

He was later identified as 44-year-old Anthony D. Young.

