Vigil held to remember Trey Martinez, South Bend's latest homicide victim

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit continues to investigate after a body was found on the street in South Bend over the weekend.

The South Bend Police Department was dispatched to the area of Marine Street and Indiana Avenue shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man lying in the street. There, they found 27-year-old Trey Martinez dead at the scene.

After an autopsy, his death was ruled a homicide as a result of being stabbed in the neck.

There are still no suspects at this time.

Monday night, family members held a vigil for Martinez near the scene. There was a lot of raw, emotional pain.

Family members said Martinez had a big heart and would do anything for his 4-year-old son, Avery Michael.

"He would do anything to make sure he was protected and he was safe," said Avery's mom, Coleysa Henderson, who spoke with 16 News Now exclusively.

Henderson said Martinez's proudest accomplishment was being a dad.

"He always wanted to know he was a Martinez," Henderson said.

"He was just trying to better his life for his son," said Martinez's aunt, Antonia Martinez.

Martinez went to Plymouth High School and loved drawing.

"He was working two jobs to just better his life so that he wouldn't be out in these streets," Antonia Martinez said.

Other family members described him as being loving and devoted to his family.

"Our family should not have to be going through this. His son should not have to be going through this," Antonia Martinez said.

For now, loved ones said they are relying on one another to get through and will do whatever they can to help little Avery.

"He's going to always remember his dad. ... He's going to always have family around every block. He knows he's loved. He knows that something is not right, but he's going to be OK," Henderson said.

