A vigil for a woman shot and killed on New Year’s Day will take place Thursday evening.

Police were called to the Savage Guardian Motorcycle Club (site of the former Ripples Bar) in the 2100 block of Michigan Street at 3 a.m.

32-year-old Carrie Jamerson’s death marks the first homicide in South Bend in 2020.

Thursday’s vigil takes place at the corner of Donald and Michigan Streets at 5:30 p.m.