Vietnam War memorial tagged with graffiti in Boston; American flags thrown in creek

Just days before Memorial Day, Boston police are trying to figure out who would vandalize a memorial dedicated to Vietnam veterans – and why.

Boston's Vietnam War Memorial was tagged with graffiti and American flags were thrown into a creek Thursday. (Source: WHDH/CNN)

Police said the vandalism happened at the Vietnam War Memorial in the Dorchester neighborhood on Thursday. They’re calling it “hate-related.”

The vandal or vandals drew a swastika and wrote hateful messages on monuments, ripped plants from the ground and threw American flags in a nearby creek.

Surveillance video may show a suspect wanted in connection with the vandalism, the Boston Herald reports.

The newspaper also reports the damage was done one day after repairs were completed following vandalism to the memorial in October.

The memorial features the names of 80 servicemen who were killed during the Vietnam War.

Thursday’s vandalism comes after a World War II memorial in South Boston and a memorial dedicated to fallen police officers in the Mattapan neighborhood were targeted in March.

An investigation is ongoing.

