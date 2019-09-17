Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica comes to South Bend

The Wall that Heals arrived at the St. Joseph Funeral Home and Cemetery in South Bend Tuesday.

It is a three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The wall was escorted into town by a motorcade of law enforcement.

Set up for the 375-foot wall begins Wednesday. The traveling memorial will be open to the public for free 24 hours a day Thursday through Sunday.

It will be accompanied by a mobile education center and several exhibits, but the St. Joseph Funeral Home says it's not only about learning.

"What we hope they come away with is just remembering this difficult time in the United States history, and these veterans weren't given enough credit for when they returned," the funeral home's Bradley Matuszak said. "So, right now it's to give back to them, it's all about them, giving back to what they did for our country, and now it's what we can do for them."

There are more than 58,000 names on the wall, and visitors can use a digital kiosk to search for the location of a specific name.

This marks the first time since 1996 that the Wall that Heals has been in South Bend.

