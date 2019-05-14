Video of another Clay HS fight shows school employee sitting and watching

NewsCenter 16 has received video of another fight that broke out at Clay High School back on May 3. The video shows a school employee sitting and watching it happen.

NewsCenter 16 received the video from a viewer who said one of the girls involved in the altercation had been bullied, and that school officials “did nothing about it.”

On Tuesday, the South Bend Community School Corporation released a statement saying, in part:

"Today we became aware of a video which was shared with a media outlet about a fight on May 3, 2019 at Clay High School.

Although the school was not provided the video, they were aware of the incident and the students involved have received the appropriate discipline according to the student code of conduct."

The viewer who sent the video said what angers her most is that an adult is seen in the video simply sitting and watching as the fights ensue.

School officials confirm the man shown is a Clay High School employee, but they say they cannot give a reason for why he did not take action.

The school corporation simply states, “We want to assure parents, guardians and the community that we do not tolerate violent behavior in our schools.”

This video surfaced after another video released last week showed a number of fights that broke out at Clay High School last Thursday, May 9.

The student who sent NewsCenter 16 video of that incident now faces expulsion. For more on that story, click here.

