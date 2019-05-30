Video: Women attack, mace employee in hair weave robbery

A brazen robbery at a beauty store in Milwaukee was caught on camera.

Authorities say the women stole $1,000 worth of hair weave One woman has been caught and identified. Shaherah Edwards is due in court on June 6.

Video shows one of the three female suspects spraying an employee with mace and then taking off with $1,000 worth of hair weave.

Video shows one female crouched behind the counter, taking items off the wall. Another appears to be on the lookout.

One woman pulls something out of her pocket as an employee carrying a box begins to approach.

The woman then aims and sprays a cloud of what investigators said is mace directly into the man's face.

Back behind the counter, another person immediately climbs over, knocking down mannequin heads on her way up.

The hair snatching gets even more intense before they all run for the exit.

"So when the girls game, I tried to stop them right here,” said Jesus Gonzalez, an employee at the store. “Then when she attacked me, she sprayed the pepper spray in my face. She scratched my face.”

One by one Gonzalez tried to stop each of the three suspects, scuffling with the last one on her way out.

“My faced burned very bad,” he said.

Gonzalez said the heist was fast.

“We couldn’t do anything when she sprayed my face,” he said.

Investigators have only identified one of the thieves.

Prosecutors said Shaherah Edwards admitted to having mace and throwing the can at Gonzalez.

He said he’s still shaken by the April encounter.

"Nervous sometimes cause this never, never happened to me,” he said.

Edwards is due in court on June.

Meanwhile, police are still working to identify the other women involved.

Copyright 2019 WITI via CNN. All rights reserved.