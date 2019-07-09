Delphi murder victim's sister debunks social media rumors

It has been more than two years since Abigail Williams and Liberty German disappeared while on a hike in Delphi.

Their murders remain unsolved.

Tuesday night, one of the victim's sisters, Kelsi German, debunked rumors during a YouTube live.

First, she talked about Feb. 13, 2017, the day the girls disappeared. Kelsi said since that day, critics have bombarded her family on social media.

First rumor: Some say her grandfather did it.

“When we go to the beach, he wouldn't let us go past our ankles because he was worried about us getting eaten by sharks. That’s how kind and caring he is. That's the kind of person people are saying could do something like this, and that is crazy to me,” Kelsi said.

Critics are also accusing Kelsi's dad.

“They will change our words. They twist our words all the time, and he doesn't want you guys to do that, so he just chooses not to speak…To go along with that, there is a rumor that Libby actually called him at 2:30 to ask him to pick them up, which our phone records show that's not true,” Kelsi said.

Then, there are critics claiming other family members may be hiding something from police.

“Absolutely no one refused a lie detector test, that is a very big misconception... And contrary to what most people seem to think, we really like our law enforcement. They are super encouraging. They are very honest with us. They are amazing, and I am so proud of their work,” Kelsi said.

As the family continues grieving, Kelsi said she is hopeful justice will be served.

