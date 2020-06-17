Victims of fatal State Road 2 crash presumptively identified

Officials have identified one of the three victims of a crash near the intersection of State Road 2 and Strawberry Road, and the other two victims have been presumptively identified.

From the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office:



Autopsies have been completed in the investigation into June 14th’s fatal crash on State Road 2. One of the deceased from the crash has been positively identified, and the two other deceased individuals have been presumptively identified.

On June 14, 2020 at approximately 11:38 p.m., a Chevy Impala was traveling the wrong way on State Road 2 (eastbound in the westbound lanes). A near head-on collision occurred between the Impala and a Toyota Avalon, just east of Larrison Road. The collision pushed the Avalon into a third vehicle, a Volkswagen. After the collision, the Impala rolled, came to rest in the median, and caught fire.

The driver and occupant of the Impala were pronounced deceased at the scene, as was the driver of the Avalon. The deceased driver of the Avalon has been identified as Sean Horner, 24, of New Carlisle, IN. The driver of the Volkswagen, Carl Brown-Grimm, 23 of Mishawaka, received minor injuries.

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) was activated, per protocol, to assist with the investigation.

The two occupants of the Impala were badly burned as a result of the crash, which required further efforts at identification. FACT investigators have presumptively identified the driver of the Impala as Joshua M. Kati, 39, of South Bend, IN. The female passenger of the Impala has been presumptively identified as Krystal Alwine, 39, of South Bend. Investigators are waiting for DNA comparison results for a final determination.

The FACT investigation remains active and on-going. Toxicology and DNA results are pending.

