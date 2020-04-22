Victim, suspect identified in shooting near Goshen gas station

A Goshen man remains in the hospital after a Sunday shooting near a gas station.

It happened just north of the Speedway gas station near the intersection of U.S. 20 and State Road 15 shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, Victor Kibit, 41, was identified as the victim. The suspected gunman, Rex Horton, 34, of Bristol, faces an attempted murder charge.

Horton told investigators he was dropped off at the gas station and had been contemplating suicide. He was carrying a shotgun when Kibit drove up to him in a pickup truck. As Kibit spoke from the truck, police say Horton pointed his gun and “shot at him.”

Kibit had been shot three times, investigators said. He was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with life-threatening significant internal injuries.

Formal charges against Horton are expected to be filed. He remains in jail, and his initial court appearance is set for April 30.

