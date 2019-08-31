Victim in shooting at Blossom Acres dies of injuries

Police in Benton Township confirm a shooting victim has died.

Officers responded to Blossom Acres Apartments on Tuesday night and heard several gunshots as the victim's vehicle began to roll away from the scene. The vehicle then crashed into a curb.

The victim has since been identified as Demario Gunn.

Police say he was in critical condition at the hospital after the incident, but succumbed to injuries Friday evening.

An autopsy is being scheduled.

Benton Township Police say they still do not have a suspect, but are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers.