Victim in motorcycle club shooting dies of injuries

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide has confirmed the victim in the shooting at Savage Guardian Motorcycle Club has died.

Carrie Jamerson, 32, was shot in the 2100 block of Michigan Street around 3 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Her death marks the first homicide in South Bend in 2020. Police say they are "aggressively investigating" the murder.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning in Fort Wayne.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Homicide at 235-5009 or Crime Stoppers.