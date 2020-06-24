Victim in St. Joseph River drowning identified

Officials in Berrien County have identified the victim in a recent accident as 45-year-old Matthew Kihlstrand of the Village of Baroda.

According to the autopsy, the cause of death was an accidental drowning.

At 7:15 p.m. on June 19, the Berrien County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of an individual in distress and missing in the St. Joseph River, one mile down river from the Jasper Dairy boat launch.

Authorities say two adults and three juveniles were on a pontoon boat and swimming in the water.

One of the adults jumped in the water to help a juvenile that was struggling.

On June 21, Kihlstrand's body was recovered from the river nearly 1/2 mile down the river from where he was last seen.

