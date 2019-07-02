Victim: Man broke into car in East Race parking lot in broad daylight

A woman was left terrified after a man allegedly broke into her car in the parking lot at the East Race in South Bend.

NewsCenter 16 spoke to her just moments after the incident. She said she returned to her car after lunch to find a man sitting in her passenger seat. Her friend immediately called 911, and police took the man into custody.

The woman, who was too scared to speak on camera, said her car was locked at the time of the incident and couldn't believe this happened in broad daylight.

This is a developing story, so stay with NewsCenter 16 on the air and online as we learn more.

