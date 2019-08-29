Vicious attack at Knox HS caught on camera

A video of a vicious attack caught on camera at Knox High School is making the rounds online, and 16 News Now went looking for answers in Starke County Thursday, getting reaction from Knox residents.

The video brings about a lot of questions, but Knox Community School Corporation is not giving many answers.

The shocking video was shared multiple times among students and parents. It captures a student kicking and then repeatedly punching another student in the head.

"Holy crap, what the hell?" Marion Minix says reacting to the video. "I think he should definitely suspended for the whole year"

A parent from Knox High School reached out to 16 New Now about the video and asked to remain anonymous. Knox residents shared her concern.

"What bothers me watching this, seeing this, is it’s happening more and more and more and more. It’s like, where does it stop? Where does it end?” William Whitehead asked.

"I think that kid should be expelled, for sure, and definitely needs some counseling or something to figure out what his anger problem is,” Rebecca Risner said.

Hoping to learn more, 16 News Now went to the high school and superintendent’s office looking for answers. We were told the superintendent was out for the day and that the principal handling the attack wasn’t allowed to comment.

"Some of these kids have got this attitude and this outlook, ‘Well, I'm a kid, I can do what I want to do and there ain't really much that's going to be done because of me and my age,’" Whitehead said.

16 News Now has removed the audio from the video above to protect the identities of the minors involved.

The teacher doesn't appear to intervene in the video but tells the attacking student to go to the office. As to the consequences the student faced, the school isn't talking.

"I've heard stories about stuff at the high school going on, I actually have a friend of ours who has a child who goes to the high school and has dealt with problems, and the teachers don't do anything about it,” Risner said.

The following statement from Superintendent William Reichhart was sent by email to 16 News Now:

In response to several media inquiries, Knox High School experienced a physical altercation between two students yesterday. As a result, the School Resource Officer and school administrators investigated the incident and student discipline was administered according to our school handbook policies. A police report was filed and it will be up to legal authorities to decide what further action is warranted. No further comments will be provided.

16 News Now is working to learn more information in the coming days.

