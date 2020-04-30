Vice President Pence visits Kokomo General Motors plant

Vice President Mike Pence visited the GM facility just down US-31 in Kokomo.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Vice President went to highlight the production of ventilators.

GM plans to build 30,000 machines for around $490 million dollars to add to the national stockpile.

"Being among people who put together this plant in 17 days, and produced the first ventilator in three days, and in less than a month have produced 600 ventilators for the American people, I couldn't be more inspired,” Pence said.

6000 ventilators are expected to be available by June 1.