Vice President Mike Pence will head to the General Motors facility in Kokomo on Thursday.

Vice President Pence will highlight the production of ventilators at the factory.

General Motors is teaming with medical tech company Ventec Life to make the equipment.

They plan to build 30,000 machines for around $490 million to add to the nation’s stockpile.

6,132 units are expected to be available by June 1.

The rest will be delivered by the end of August.