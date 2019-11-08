Veteran's Day offers, deals, and freebies in Michiana

Veteran's Day is Monday, November 11 and many Michiana businesses are ready to recognize those who served. Both local spots and national chains are offering deals and freebies for the day.

Most deals are available to veterans and active service members alike, and require proof of service, such as a valid military ID. If you're planning to take advantage of one of the offers, you can call the nearest location to find out what you need to bring in order to be eligible.

Here is a list of Veteran's Day deals:

7-Eleven: Veterans with a Veterans Advantage account can get a free cup of coffee and other special offers.

Amazon Prime: $40 off one year of Amazon Prime memberships for all veteran and active duty military personnel.

American Pancake House: Free meal for veterans.

Applebee's: Free meal from limited menu to all active military members and veterans for dine-in only.

Bar Louie: Free burger or flatbread of up to $15 value.

Bob Evans: Free entrée for veterans and active-duty military members from limited menu.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of boneless wings and fries.

Chili's Grill & Bar: Free meal to veterans and active service members from a limited menu for dine-in.

Chipotle: Buy one get one free in-restaurant only.

Chuck E. Cheese: Free personal one-topping pizza.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake or pumpkin pie latte for veterans and active duty military members. 10 percent of select rockers purchases will go to Operation Homefront, a non-profit supporting military families.

Denny's: Complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon.

Drive & Shine Car Wash: Free Diamond Car Wash for veterans and active service members at all Drive & Shine locations.

Dunkin': A free donut of choice for veterans and active duty military members. The deal is good in-story only.

Fazoli's: Free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce.

Golden Corral: Free dinner for active duty and reserve military members, veterans, and retirees. Dine-in only.

Great Clips: Free haircut or free haircut card for veterans and active duty military members.

Hooters: Free entrée from limited menu with purchase of beverage.

Indiana Dunes National Park: Free admission to national parks.

Jet's Pizza: 50 percent off any menu-priced pizza. Pickup only.

Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Logan's Roadhouse: Free meal from a special menu from 3-6 p.m.

Olive Garden: Free entrée from a select menu.

Outback Steakhouse: 20 percent discount for service members, police officers, firefighters, first responders, military personnel, and their immediate family members.

Red Robin: Free tavern double burger with bottomless steak fries for active duty members and veterans for dine-in only.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu for active duty members and veterans.

Starbucks: Free cup of brewed coffee for all veterans and active duty military personnel and their family.

Studebaker National Museum: Free admission to all veterans and those currently serving in the Armed Forces, and their families.

Sports Clips: Free haircuts for veterans. $1 from all other haircuts will be donated to the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization.

Target: 10 percent off storewide coupon available for verified military members for those who visit their

verification website

TCBY: First six ounces of order will be free for active duty and military veterans.

The Home Depot: 10 percent discount to all active duty personnel and veterans.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch for veterans and active members of U.S. military from a special Veterans Day menu.

Walgreens: Active service members and their families can receive 20 percent off eligible items with a Balance Reward card.

White Castle: Free combo meal.