Veteran walks through Warsaw while fundraising across the country on foot

In what might sound like a scene from Forest Gump, one veteran is walking across the country on foot.

But unlike the movie, Jerry Meadows didn't start this venture for "no reason".

16 News Now learned what's motivating this veteran to continue his service.

"I'm not going to stop until I see our meter at $30,000," said U.S. Air Force Veteran Jerry Meadows.

That's the fundraising goal he's set through the Wounded Warrior Project. A little less than one year ago he started walking from Bemidji, MN to Jacksonville, FL.

16 News Now caught up to him in Warsaw, IN after more than eight-hundred miles of travel.

"I don't do the walk because it's fun. I don't do the walk because I have an ego. I do the walk because I have a passion," Meadows said.

His passion is to serve. He served in the United States Air Force, and now he says he's serving his brothers and sisters that fight in our military today.

"We've been in some kind of conflict for so many years, what makes you think it's going to stop? So we have to prepare for our veterans.

Meadows says he always draws attention from those passing by.

"I've been called everything from the walking dead to the modern day Forest Gump," he said.

Helping him share his goal to bring more resources to veterans.

"I had to start with the veterans because if not for the veterans what would we have today?" he said.

Meadow's wife Virgina has been by his side since they started this journey.

"She didn't realize that for the next year and a half we would be walking two miles an hour all the way," he said.

But he says he couldn't do this without her.

After a brief stop in Michiana, they now look forward to the second half of their journey.

You can donate to Meadow's campaign through the Wounded Warrior Project here or by calling Meadows directly at 641-328-3484.