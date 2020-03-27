'Very unlikely' Michigan students will return to classrooms this school year

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says it is "very unlikely" that Michigan students will return to classrooms this school year.

She made the remarks during an interview with WWJ Radio in Detroit on Friday morning.

Top Michigan educational leaders are working diligently behind the scenes to determine the next, best step to keep students safe and provide them with a complete education.

In a letter sent Wednesday, educators called on state officials to provide clarity as soon as possible.

Whitmer issued an executive order on March 16 calling for all schools in Michigan to close through April 5. That got extended by a week when she issued a stay home order for Tuesday through at least mid-April.

