Very cold wind chills Thursday morning

TODAY:

Sunny skies with a bitter cold start. Wake-up temperatures in the middle teens with wind chills near zero degrees. Bundle up!

Afternoon highs reach the low 30s, topping out just above the freezing point. Clear skies with a strong wind.

TONIGHT:

Winds die down. Lows drop into the lower 20s. A cool start to your Friday.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, dry. Highs in the upper 30s with a calm wind.

THIS WEEKEND--

SATURDAY:

Sunny, dry. High 42°. Light SW breeze.

SUNDAY:

Sunny, dry. High 46°. Light SW breeze.