Very cold wind chills Thursday morning

TODAY:
Sunny skies with a bitter cold start. Wake-up temperatures in the middle teens with wind chills near zero degrees. Bundle up!
Afternoon highs reach the low 30s, topping out just above the freezing point. Clear skies with a strong wind.
TONIGHT:
Winds die down. Lows drop into the lower 20s. A cool start to your Friday.
FRIDAY:
Partly cloudy, dry. Highs in the upper 30s with a calm wind.
THIS WEEKEND--
SATURDAY:
Sunny, dry. High 42°. Light SW breeze.
SUNDAY:
Sunny, dry. High 46°. Light SW breeze.