Very cold start Tuesday with a Freeze Warning in effect

FREEZE WARNING in effect until 9am Tuesday for Fulton and Pulaski Counties.

TODAY:

Chilly conditions from beginning to end. Wake-up temperatures in the middle 20s with a wind chill in the teens for some parts of Michiana.

Afternoon highs in the low 40s with a slight chance of snow showers.

TONIGHT:

Lows return to the 20s. Another Freezing Warning goes into effect for Fulton and Pulaski Counties. Partly cloudy skies. A light breeze.

TOMORROW:

Spotty wintry mix on the radar. Highs in the low 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Another cold day.