Ventriloquist-comic Jeff Dunham coming to South Bend in October

Ventriloquist and standup comedian Jeff Dunham is scheduled to bring his new tour to South Bend this fall.

Dunham, who voices puppets like Peanut, Walter and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, will headline the Morris Performing Arts Center on Oct. 23, according to a press release.

His new Netflix Originals standup special, "Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself," is also slated to be released Tuesday, Sept. 24. It is his eighth special, which was shot in front of 16,000 fans in Dallas, where introduced a new character.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. South Bned show start at $57.50. For tickets, call 800-537-6415 or visit morriscenter.org/event/jeff-dunham.

