Vaping forum at Niles High School aims to prevent teen use

On Tuesday, a community forum at Niles High School for parents and school staff in Berrien County was designed to provide education on a growing problem in Michiana and the country as a whole. That problem is teen vaping.

"As an adult we don't know the product as well as, unfortunately, the kids do,” Darla Schneider says. She has a child at Niles High School.

The vaping forum included staff from Brandywine, Niles, and Buchanan School Districts. Berrien County Sheriff’s Department provided the information. Teen vaping is on the rise, and Berrien County says it’s time for more education and prevention.

"I think it’s a problem for every district right now, across the board in Berrien County, we're seeing it from all levels from middle school up," Berrien County Crime Prevention Coordinator Kelly Laesch says. "People are getting sick from it, but I think the newness of it’s easy to get, it’s the flavors, and it’s the look of it."

Berrien County Sheriff's Department says if teens tell you vaping is ok, they're just blowing smoke.

"Are they safe, I would say not," Laesch says during her presentation.

So what can you do to prevent teen vape use?

-Have a conversation with your teen about vaping

-Make sure they know your expectations

-Set a good example with healthy habits

-Learn to recognize vape devices and products

"It's out there and that was one of the reasons that we wanted to come tonight because we don't know enough about it, that we need to be informed. I don't believe my children are doing it but i don't want to be the parent that's naive and like head in the cloud going 'oh yeah that's what they're really doing',” Schneider says.

Tuesday's forum was about learning more and protecting a teen's developing brain.

"If you look at it as nicotine affects the part of the brain that boosts the dopamine that would be an addiction style. Then you would have the addiction part of vaping," Laesch says.

So far Indiana has seen 3 vaping related deaths. Michigan saw their first earlier this month. Indiana state officials are investigating 75 cases of severe vaping-related lung injuries.

