Vaping, e-cigarettes aren’t a ‘gateway’ to teen smoking, study says

A new study shows electronic cigarettes aren't a gateway to teen smoking.

The study found teens who experiment with vaping are more likely to try cigarettes but vaping first does not increase their odds of becoming smokers. (Source: MGN)

The research was published Monday in the medical journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research.

A 2018 study from the University of California, San Francisco, linked vaping to “established cigarette smoking” in adolescents.

But the new study has a simple explanation for that apparent link: People who tend to vape may just be more similar to those who tend to smoke.

This time researchers used complex statistical analysis and considered preexisting differences among teens, like race and gender.

The study looked at data from more than 12,000 middle school and high school students in the United States.

