Vape education and prevention training held at Penn High School

Educators, students and parents attended Vape Education and Prevention Regional Training at Penn High School Thursday night.

The Indiana Department of Education and the Indiana State Department of Health went over data related to youth vaping and the impact it has on teens.

Making the training even more timely was the announcement Thursday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that a fourth person had died in the state from vaping-related lung injuries.

The training just south of the Indiana-Michigan border talked about vaping devices, ways schools can combat vape use and resources available for the community.

"I think it's just recognizing that this is an addiction. It's nicotine addiction, and a lot of these young people don't understand there are nicotine in these products that they are using. Nicotine does impact the developing brain, and it's easy for them to get addicted to this," said Miranda Spitznagle with the Indiana State Department of Health.

At the meeting, many teachers expressed concerns.

The Indiana State Department of Health encourages parents to talk with their teens about vaping and to know the facts themselves.

