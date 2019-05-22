Vandals at Mishawaka parks identified thanks to security cameras

Police are investigating after a group of juveniles vandalized a Mishawaka park Tuesday night.

Officers and city officials are now speaking out, saying Tuesday night was just the latest in a string of vandalism to public parks in the past month.

High quality security cameras have been installed at Mishawaka parks, including at Central Park where three incidents of vandalism have recently taken place.

Through the surveillance video, police are able to identify the suspects, which are a group of six to ten juveniles; and they are submitting reports to the Juvenile Justice Center.

“We're here to send a message to our youth in this community that we're not going to stand for you to come down here and damage our parks,” said Lt. Tim Williams with the Mishawaka Police Department.

Police say there have been three incidents at Central Park in the last month.

The first involved juveniles ripping a hand drier off the wall.

Another involved someone taking a knife and chipping away at these pillars; and lastly, someone set fire to cardboard and toilet paper in the bathroom.

On Tuesday night, police say juveniles egged the bathrooms and took soap dispensers off the wall at Merrifield Park.

“It's disheartening for us because of the amount of money and the amount of time we put in to design these parks and make sure we have the best quality,” said Phil Blasko, the superintendent of Mishawaka Parks. “We try to buy equipment that is vandal-proof and that costs more money because most of that stuff is custom-made.”

“Where is that money going to come from? It's going to come from our taxpayers, and that's something we don't want to forward onto our taxpayers,” said Lt. Williams. “We'll work with the Juvenile Justice Center to hold the actual parents accountable for what their children are doing in our community when they damage it, but that's going to take time to get back.”

The juveniles involved could also be charged with criminal mischief and even arson.

Regardless of the actions of those youth, city officials choose to focus on the children who appreciate their parks.

“Yes, we're focusing on this small group of kids that are causing this vandalism; but we had just in the last 10 days, over 300 kids that have been out in our parks to help spread mulch, clean up the parks,” said Blasko. “We're not going to allow that small group to dictate how we go moving forward. We're still going to have the best park system, we're still going to have the best amenities in our parks.”

In all, the damages caused range from $4-6,000.

According to police, the juveniles responsible for the vandalism will be banned from the parks for a year.

They are also increasing patrols at the parks to prevent more incidents and ask that the public help them watch over the parks.