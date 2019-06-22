Vandalia man sent to hospital for gunshot wound to the abdomen

Police in Michigan are investigating a shooting that sent a Vandalia man to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 10:00 Friday night near the 62000 block of Cass Ave in Vandalia.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders were sent to a call of a man who was shot in the abdominal. After officers arrived on scene, they found 37-year-old James E. Hodges, Jr. of Vandalia, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. First Aid was registered and Hodges, Jr. was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

An investigation by deputies determined that during a domestic altercation, Hodges Jr. was shot in the abdomen by a 15-year-old, whose name is being withheld due to his juvenile status.

At this time no arrest have been made. The case remains under investigation.