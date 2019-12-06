Van Horne Jewelers hosts Holiday Open House

Tis the season for sparkle and bling, but before you spend a lot of money on jewelry for yourself or a loved one, you better know what you're doing.

Sometimes you might need help with picking just the right look for your skin tone, hair color and style.

Friday on 16 News Now, Tricia Sloma was joined by nationally known fashion expert Kathy Friend.

Kathy is a nationally known Wardrobe Stylist Image Consultant and the President of the Style & Image Institute. She has styled looks for celebrities in Hollywood, looks for red carpet events, big advertising campaigns, and political candidates; her resume includes commercial projects for Redbook Magazine, Wal-Mart and Kenmore, being a part of several reality and talk TV shows, being asked to train with Stacy London from the famed television show "What Not To Wear." But, the core of her business is helping moms, business leaders and entrepreneurs reclaim their inner beauty.

Through the years, Kathy has written for several magazines, appeared on radio and television programs as a Fashion & Style Expert, and authored 2 books. She prides herself as a "fashion therapist" and is convinced the right pair of shoes can change your life!

Kathy is featured at the open house at Van Horne Jewelers, Heritage Square on Friday and Saturday.