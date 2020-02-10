Valentine's Day gift ideas

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and it may be time to start looking for gifts for your sweet heart.

If you're not sure what to get them, there’s no need to worry because Linton’s Enchanted Gardens has plenty of options.

From candies, to beautiful bouquets of flowers, to balloons and teddy bears – they’ve got it all.

"A lot of times the dad or the men seem to get skipped, but you know what? I’m a father and I enjoy getting flowers,” said owner Mark Linton. And we actually have men's gifts. We actually have a whole section set up just for them."

Linton’s also has designers who can sit down with you and help you pick out the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

