VIDEO: LaPorte teen goes viral after standing up to bully who used homophobic slur

Video of a LaPorte High School student has gone viral. It appears to show junior Jordan Steffy fighting back against another classmate who apparently bullied him because of his sexuality.

“What’s up? What’s up, mother******, what’s up?”

Steffy, on the right in the video, can be heard in the video speaking to a male student who appears to say a homophobic slur to Steffy.

The two appear to start fighting until another voice is heard attempting to stop the behavior.

“Whoa, whoa! Hey, Jordan, that’s enough!”

Steffy posted this video to his Twitter page on Oct. 8. It already has more than 122,000 likes and more than 26,000 retweets.

Freshman A.J. Martin is one of Steffy’s close friends. The two are in theater together. She said he’s a sweet kid and the incident was surprising at first.

“I couldn’t see him fighting, but once I found out what it was for, I understood why," she explained.

On his Twitter page, Steffy is now asking people to stop bullying in general, but to also stop bullying the kid who “call[ed] me the slur”.

Martin said bullying used to be a bigger problem at the school, but staff has worked to stop most of it. She said her friend isn’t a fighter but does stick up for himself and others.

“He stands up for kids that are like him, and he doesn’t think anyone should be put down," she said.

Steffy posted that both he and the other student were suspended.

Martin's mom believes more should be done to prevent this from happening again.

“I definitely think there definitely needs to be some follow-up as to why a child feels so much anger to take it out on someone and call them such horrible names," said Shannon Martin, A.J.'s mother.

16 News Now has reached out Steffy and is waiting to hear back from him.

On Monday, the school posted this letter to parents on its website.

Principal Ben Tonagel writes that the administration is aware of an incident, and although they cannot publicly comment, they are investigating. He said the school also does not condone "disruptive behavior" and will discipline accordingly.

