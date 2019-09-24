VIDEO: Jeremy Cuellar's apology to the family of slain Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III

The man who killed an Army sergeant from Michigan was sentenced to 65 years in prison Monday.

Jeremy Cuellar, 25, admitted to shooting and killing Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III on New Year's Eve 2018. Cuellar created the murder plot with Sgt. Hassel's wife, Kemia Hassel. The two were having an affair.

The judge accepted Cuellar's plea agreement and sentenced him to a 65-year minimum to 90-year maximum prison sentence. He'll be 90 years old before he is eligible for parole.

Before his sentencing, Cuellar apologized to the victim's family.

"I want to apologize to the family again, sincerely. I was a fool for just taking her words and not really looking to see who he was," Cuellar told the victim's family in court. "I also want to apologize to the Army. It was the best thing that happened to me. It was stupid, and that's not me at all. I was raised right, I just had issues within my own demons, I know we all do. But what she was telling me, I opened up to her and she played on it. I shouldn't have opened up to her. I was a fool for trusting her."

Kemia Hassel is serving a life sentence without parole.