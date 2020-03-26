VA Northern Indiana Health Care System announces news ways to access care

The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is announcing new ways veterans can access care during the coronavirus pandemic.

They're making sure their tools are available over the phone or online.

Veterans can receive care through a phone or video appointment.

They can connect using a computer, smart phone, or tablet.

Veterans can also request prescription refills on the VA’s mobile app.

They can then get those orders shipped to them at home.

There are also text message reminders with information about coronavirus.

The texts will veterans monitor for symptoms and can help them to get access to care

