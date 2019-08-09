Utility worker shocked by power line, transported to hospital

A man was taken to the hospital after getting shocked by a power line just west of South Bend.

Officers with the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians Police Department confirmed the man worked for an out-of-state company that was working on power lines near the railroad track near the intersection of Ardmore Trail and Pine Road.

The man was taken to the hospital, and 16 News Now still waiting for an update on his condition.

Stick with 16 News Now on the air and online as we learn more.

