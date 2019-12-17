Upscale apartments planned for Michigan City

A nine-story building featuring 128 upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments is planned for downtown Michigan City.

Retail on the main level and a restaurant on the top floor are included in the $45 million structure, which will be located at the former Memorial Hospital site at 6th and Pine streets, according to The Times of Northwest Indiana.

A fitness center, a party room and bicycle storage are also included in the design.

Michigan City Development Partners has a goal to have the project completed by the summer of 2021.

