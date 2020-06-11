Update: Woman hit by car in South Bend

A 21-year-old woman was hit by a car in South Bend on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Eddy St. and Miner St. shortly after 4:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries. She was taken Memorial Hospital.

The driver told police she was driving south on Eddy when they say the victim ran out in to the roadway.

There is no stop light at that intersection so the driver did have the right of way.

The driver remained scene and was very cooperative with investigators.

There were no signs of impairment.

The initial reports from dispatch was that a child had been struck. This has since been updated with correct information from South Bend Police. This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now as we work to learn more.