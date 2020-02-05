Unknowns of new virus make global quarantines a struggle

Halting the spread of a new virus that has killed hundreds in China is difficult in part because important details about the illness and how it spreads are still unknown.

This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia's Ministry of Health shows health officials in protective suits at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, waiting for arrivals that were evacuated from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak. (Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP)

China orchestrated history’s largest anti-viral campaign by blocking 50 million people from leaving Wuhan and nearby cities where the outbreak has been concentrated.

Some places are discouraging people from even leaving their apartments, and businesses and offices are closed indefinitely.

Foreign governments have rushed to get their citizens out of China while also restricting visitors from the country.

And countries’ efforts to hold people in quarantine to stop a possible pandemic have not always been smooth.

Japan quarantines cruise ship as toll of new virus grows

Large white sheets covering them head-to-knee, people infected with a new virus were led by gloved and masked officials off a Japanese cruise ship that’s being quarantined amid growing concern about the spread of outbreak.

It’s the latest development in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day.

The little-understood new coronavirus has killed 490 people in China and it has also spread panic and discrimination around the world.

There have been 11 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States.

Tokyo Olympics organizers said they are increasingly concerned about the disruption the virus is causing ahead of the games, which open in less than six months.

Thousands of medical staff strike in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority says 4,600 medical staff, mainly nurses, didn’t turn up for work Wednesday as part of a strike by a medical union. The group wants the government to completely seal the border with mainland China to halt cross-border travel and prevent the spread of the new virus.

The medical union, however, says about 7,000 people took part in the strike Wednesday.

Opposition lawmakers also slammed Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's move Wednesday to quarantine all people arriving from the mainland for 14 days instead of shutting the remaining two land border checkpoints. They said it could lead to more people from the mainland coming to Hong Kong to seek treatment that would further burden the city's already taxed medical facilities.

Lam said the number of cases in Hong Kong has risen to 21, with three more local transmissions involving citizens with no travel history to the mainland and an unclear source of infection.

