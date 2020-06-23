University of Michigan won't host October Presidential Debate

The University of Michigan has decided it will no longer host a Presidential Debate on the school's Ann Arbor campus this fall.

The university said it is 'not feasible to host the presidential debate as planned.' The change is due to COVID-19 concerns. On Monday the school announced students would return to campus for in-person classes August 31st.

In a letter shared with the Commission on Presidential Debates, U-M President Mark Schlissel said, “Given the scale and complexity of the work we are undertaking to help assure a safe and healthy fall for our students, faculty and staff and limited visitors — and in consideration of the public health guidelines in our state as well as advice from our own experts — we feel it is not feasible for us to safely host the presidential debate as planned.”